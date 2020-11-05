Toronto is getting a drive-thru Winter Wonderland with reindeer and a light tunnel

Though the pandemic has put a damper on everyone's holiday plans — and really, all plans in general — this year, organizers have been getting pretty darn creative with festive events.

One of the big trends of 2020 has been drive-thru versions of anything from zoos to Halloween installations to Christmas lights shows, and Toronto is about to be home to yet another one, this time at the Scarborough Bluffs.

The Bluffs Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Experience is set to include an entire kilometre of more than 50,000 wintry lights around the iconic natural attraction that residents can meander through from the warmth and safety of their cars.

Hit up Reindeer Way, Snowman City, the Enchanted Forest and Santa's House, where they can stop to snap pics and have a distanced meet-and-greet with the big man himself.

Kids will also have a chance to leave a personal letter to Santa in his mailbox at the end of the exhibit in lieu of the tradition of sitting on his lap, and they will actually receive a response from him in the mail a few weeks later.

Entries will be pre-booked and timed so that participants can enjoy what feels like a private, fully contact-free show while also maintaining plenty of physical distancing.

The entire experience, organized by the Toronto Beaches Lions Club, will be complemented by a special radio station dedicated to cheery holiday tunes to keep everyone in the spirit as they drive by 100 decorated Christmas trees, through a light tunnel, and past a whole slew of illuminated Yuletide fixtures including reindeer, snowmen, and sleighs.

Tickets are $25 per car for the event, which will only be running on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings after dark. It officially kicks off on Nov. 27 and will end shortly before Christmas, on Dec. 20.