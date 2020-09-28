Toronto is getting a drive-thru lights festival for Halloween

Halloween looks a lot different in Toronto that year, and that includes celebrating without leaving your car at a drive-thru lights festival.

Halloween Night of Lights will work similarly to a drive-thru light fest that takes place during winter holidays in the colder months, with spooky music piping through your car stereo.

If you're not down to go inside a building like Casa Loma for Halloween fun, this is a more socially distanced option.

The experience will have over 700,000 LED lights and take place at the 21-acre Improve Canada outdoor space at 7250 Keele. Tickets can be reserved in advance so the entire event is completely contactless. It's a 2.25 km drive consisting of 30 minutes of programming.

A portion of proceeds benefits Epilepsy Toronto. Admission is $25 per car of one to two people, $40 per car of three to five people, and $65 per car of six to eight people.

"These are exceptional times, where we need to get creative with how we celebrate our favourite holidays. Halloween Night of Lights uses innovation and technology to bring something unique, seasonal and tons of fun to Toronto audiences," says Olivera Pavlovic, Event Organizer.

Halloween Night of Lights takes place on select evenings from October 1 to November 1.