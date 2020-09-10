Radar
Amy Carlberg
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Casa Loma haunted house

Casa Loma is transforming into a massive haunted house next month

Radar
Amy Carlberg
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Casa Loma haunted house is returning for 2020 meaning Toronto is officially welcoming back one of its spookiest events of the year, and tickets are already on sale.

Legends of Horror is a "promenade theatre" experience where you guide yourself through a haunted castle landscape features classic horror characters, journeys through tunnels and 3D projections.

As 2020 has been scary enough already, this year there are earlier hours during daylight so kids won't find it too frightening.

Of course, this year there are also different protocols to follow because of COVID-19, including social distancing, mandatory face coverings, contact tracing and limited hourly attendance.

Legends of Horror runs from Oct. 2 - 31, and tickets start around $30. The entire tour is about two kilometres and runs for about an hour. The Raptors themselves even checked it out last year, so you won't want to miss out.

Lead photo by

LRay G

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Casa Loma is transforming into a massive haunted house next month

15 pop-ups you need to check out in Toronto before they're gone

15 virtual events in Toronto this September

The CNE is going online with a virtual version

10 virtual events in Toronto this week

Toronto cancels all major events and festivals until October

10 things to do on Canada Day 2020 in Toronto

How to watch the CN Tower light show on Canada Day