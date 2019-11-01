The Toronto Raptors went to the haunted house at Casa Loma and it's on video

A group of the Toronto Raptors celebrated Halloween in style last night with some spooky festivities at Casa Loma.

Moment: Trick or Treat 👻



Open Gym presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/Dl6eXwHPdD — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 1, 2019

The latest video in the Bell x Raptors Open Gym YouTube series shows twelve of the Raps — including Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry — exploring the castle's Legends of Horror haunted house.

Coach Nick Nurse and some other Raptors staff also joined in on the fun, along with some of the players' significant others.

A few members of the bunch went all out with their Halloween costumes, too (Terence Davis's joker outfit was terrifying, to say the least).

Even though Toronto didn't get the best weather for Halloween this year, it's nice to see that our team still managed to enjoy the night.