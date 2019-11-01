Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto raptors halloween

The Toronto Raptors went to the haunted house at Casa Loma and it's on video

Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

A group of the Toronto Raptors celebrated Halloween in style last night with some spooky festivities at Casa Loma.

The latest video in the Bell x Raptors Open Gym YouTube series shows twelve of the Raps — including Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry — exploring the castle's Legends of Horror haunted house.

Coach Nick Nurse and some other Raptors staff also joined in on the fun, along with some of the players' significant others.

A few members of the bunch went all out with their Halloween costumes, too (Terence Davis's joker outfit was terrifying, to say the least).

Even though Toronto didn't get the best weather for Halloween this year, it's nice to see that our team still managed to enjoy the night.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The Toronto Raptors went to the haunted house at Casa Loma and it's on video

Canada's Wonderland is launching a new winter festival this month

Former Toronto Raptor's Casa Loma wedding now has its own video

Drake gave the Raptors their own custom OVO jackets

The Toronto Raptors game against the Magic was a throwback to 25 years ago

This is what the Raptors' new throwback court looks like at Scotiabank Arena

Someone made a remix of a Drake song and the new Kawhi meme

This where to take latin dance classes in Toronto