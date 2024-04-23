Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 6 hours ago
auston matthews goal

Auston Matthews' game-winning goal for Leafs left Bruins announcer speechless

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a lot of people making noise on Monday night with a big win against the Boston Bruins.

But it was perhaps the sudden silence of one of the game's most recognizable voices caused by an Auston Matthews goal that could end up being the most memorable reaction from the game.

NESN play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards, who announced earlier this month that he'll be retiring at the end of the Bruins' playoff run, seemed to be literally speechless following Matthews' goal that put Toronto up 3-2 with a little under eight minutes remaining in the third period in Game 2.

"Rielly to Lyubushkin… Domi airs it out to Matthews… and he scores," Edwards said, before trailing off into an awkward silence for the next 10 seconds.

Celebration shots of Toronto's Maple Leaf Square as well as Matthews and his teammates followed up the goal, but Edwards had nothing else to say for a full ten seconds before the silence was broken by colour commentator Andy Brickley.

Despite heading to the penalty kill less than two minutes after Matthews' goal, Toronto ended up holding on for a 3-2 win, tying the series at one win apiece.

Edwards started doing play-by-play for the Bruins during the 2005-06 season, having now worked four playoff series between Toronto and Boston.

The two teams are back in action on Wednesday night, with the opening puck drop set for 7 pm ET at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. Fans in Canada can catch the game on Sportsnet and CBC.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

  • Game 3: Wednesday, April 24, Boston at Toronto, 7 pm ET
  • Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET
  • Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD
  • Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*
  • Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*
    *if necessary
Lead photo by

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
