What to expect at Toronto Maple Leafs tailgates outside Scotiabank Arena

The Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff season has officially kicked off, and with that, so too have their much-anticipated playoff tailgate parties.

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have suffered a crushing loss to the Boston Bruins in their first round one playoff game on April 20, but the fans spirit at the inagural 2024 playoff tailgate couldn't be crushed.

For the past eight years running, Maple Leaf Square has become a gathering place as fans commune to cheer on their team in their (fruitless, as of yet,) pursuit to win the Stanley Cup, and this year has been no different.

The fanzone, which is totally free to attend, allows fans to watch the game in the centre of the action from the big screen outside of Scotiabank Arena, for both home and away games during round one of the playoffs (and each round after that, hopefully.)

View our photo gallery of the Maple Leafs playoff tailgate party during Game 1 vs. the Bruins.

It's also home to a stage where surprise guests perform, compete in challenges and pump the crowd up, as well as food, drink and merchandise stalls.

If you want to attend the Toronto Maple Leafs playoff tailgates for yourself, you can access free admission passes starting at 1 p.m. the day prior to the game through the Toronto Maple Leafs app.

Tailgates will be held for games two, three and four of round one, on April 22, 24 and 27, so you still have the chance to check out the biggest vieweing party in the city.

You can view more details and start times at the Maple Leafs Tailgate website.

