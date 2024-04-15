Toronto Maple Leafs are bringing back playoff tailgates are they're totally free

It's official — the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the eighth season in a row, and the return of the Leafs to the postseason also means the return of free fan tailgates.

Maple Leaf Square will be the hub of the excitement for both home and away games, and fans who attend will get the chance to partake in special programming, giveaways, guest appearances, a live DJ, food and vendors as the game is shown on the big screen.

In addition to the elements that fans have come to expect year after year, there will also be some new activities at and surrounding this year's tailgate parties to start getting hyped about.

GO Trains on the Lakeshore East and Lakeshore West lines are going to be rebranded as the "GO LEAFS GO" train, to keep the excitement going during the commute.

The Scotiabank Arena will become home to a digital interactive display called the Passion Meter, which will measure the level of fan passion at each tailgate, and you can score the chance to win a Leafs jersey.

The best part of all, admission to the tailgate parties is totally free — if you want to attend, all you have to do is download an admission pass, which becomes available at 1 p.m. the day prior to each confirmed game, using the Toronto Maple Leafs app.

While the schedule has yet to be announced, the NHL playoffs are set to kick off on April 20, so Leafs tailgate parties won't be far behind.

If you want to cheer on the Leafs alongside your fellow fans somewhere other than the tailgate party, RS Real Sports and e11even will both be hosting playoff viewing parties nearby for as long as the boys stay on the ice.