People are already complaining about the weather on Halloween in Toronto

Not so happy Halloween, everyone who planned to wear open-toed shoes tonight!

The wet, windy weather system we've been experiencing in Toronto for the better part of two days is only expected to get more intense as we head into Thursday evening, potentially bringing a "snowy surprise" into the city overnight.

Rain turning into #snow for many places across Ontario. The winds are switching to a NW direction cooling us down behind the low, and bringing in gusty conditions. @weathernetwork #onstorm #Halloween pic.twitter.com/MKK36xuEge — Emily Vukovic (@EmilyTWN) October 31, 2019

So violent is this inconveniently-timed fall storm, in fact, that Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto warning of "significant rain and gusty winds" all evening.

"Rain, at times heavy, is expected into this evening. Additional rainfall amounts of 15 to 30 mm are expected today for total amounts of 30 to 50 mm by late this evening," reads the statement, which calls for wind gusts of up to 80 km/h overnight and into Friday morning.

"The heaviest rain is expected this afternoon into early this evening."

Forty HOURS of constant rain at 10 degrees or below predicted between yesterday and today for Toronto. All those parents calling for Halloween to be delayed a day so their kids don't have to walk in it for an hour - imagine how fucking soaked homeless people will be. — Meg Inwood (@InwoodMeg) October 31, 2019

Children are getting more "trick" than "treat" from mother nature this year, it seems.

I’m taking my little brothers out for Halloween tonight and I really don’t want to go because Toronto’s weather fucking sucks and it’s been raining all fucking day. A girl like me doesn’t have time to be standing in the cold fucking rain😤😤 — Biankah (@biankahxo) October 31, 2019

Weather happens. We all know this, but it doesn't make getting one's wig tangled up in the wind any more pleasant.

i just wanted to be roxie hart for halloween but this weather is really hurting my feelings — tallulah (@dustymelonsugar) October 31, 2019

Rain is dampening more than sneakers — it's dampening the spirits of people all across our usually-festive city.

People are looking a little miserable out there in all that rain in downtown Toronto. Almost no one wearing any kind of halloween makeup nor costume. — Pete (@height8) October 31, 2019

The cold is also throwing a hitch in the plans of people who planned costumes that are... less appropriate for low temperatures.

Girl lmaoooo it’s freezing rain in Toronto right now plus it’s getting colder tonight 😭 I was trying to show some ASS — Code DaniRosaa (@DaniRosaaa_) October 31, 2019

Some are wondering aloud if the City of Toronto should postpone Halloween this year in light of the weather, like Montreal and Ottawa have.

So can Toronto postpone Halloween to tomorrow? Not tryna take my kid trick or treating in the rain and cold — cathy (@wastecatty) October 31, 2019

Others who think that's a stupid idea will be happy to note that Mayor John Tory said he has no intention of delaying the popular holiday.

Uh no. Halloween is October 31st. You can't just move it because of bad weather. We went as kids in rain and snow, SO CAN THIS GENERATION. (And I'm fully going out in the rain tonight.) https://t.co/SJQKpaKn2c — Chelle 🎃 (@mu_your_mind) October 31, 2019

Wherever you go, whatever you do, bring a poncho. It's worth the price of coat check.