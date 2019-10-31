City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Toronto weather halloween

People are already complaining about the weather on Halloween in Toronto

Not so happy Halloween, everyone who planned to wear open-toed shoes tonight!

The wet, windy weather system we've been experiencing in Toronto for the better part of two days is only expected to get more intense as we head into Thursday evening, potentially bringing a "snowy surprise" into the city overnight.

So violent is this inconveniently-timed fall storm, in fact, that Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto warning of "significant rain and gusty winds" all evening.

"Rain, at times heavy, is expected into this evening. Additional rainfall amounts of 15 to 30 mm are expected today for total amounts of 30 to 50 mm by late this evening," reads the statement, which calls for wind gusts of up to 80 km/h overnight and into Friday morning.

"The heaviest rain is expected this afternoon into early this evening."

Children are getting more "trick" than "treat" from mother nature this year, it seems.

Weather happens. We all know this, but it doesn't make getting one's wig tangled up in the wind any more pleasant.

Rain is dampening more than sneakers — it's dampening the spirits of people all across our usually-festive city.

The cold is also throwing a hitch in the plans of people who planned costumes that are... less appropriate for low temperatures.

Some are wondering aloud if the City of Toronto should postpone Halloween this year in light of the weather, like Montreal and Ottawa have.

Others who think that's a stupid idea will be happy to note that Mayor John Tory said he has no intention of delaying the popular holiday. 

Wherever you go, whatever you do, bring a poncho. It's worth the price of coat check.

