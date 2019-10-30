City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
halloween forecast 2019

Heavy rainfall and strong winds forecasted for Halloween in Toronto

Being a kid in Toronto on Halloween often means dressing up as Spiderman in a coat instead of plain old Spiderman, but that doesn't mean we don't hold out hope for mild weather every year come trick-or-treating time.

Environment Canada revealed that this year will be no less disappointing than usual when it issued a forecast for significant rainfall and high winds between today and Friday morning. (But hey, at least it's not snow.)

"Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are possible, with the heaviest rain occurring Thursday afternoon," the special weather advisory states. "Strong northwesterly to westerly wind gusts of 70 km/h are possible Thursday night into Friday morning."

So whether you're going out partying or taking some wee ones door-to-door tomorrow night, make sure to bundle up, keep an eye out for drivers who may be experiencing reduced visibility, and wear something waterproof. Oh, Canada!

