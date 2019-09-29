Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
halloween on church street

Church Street is throwing a huge Halloween street party this year

Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Halloween on Church Street is back for 2019. If you don't already have your Halloween costume planned out, you'd better get on it because Toronto's most famous costume street party is one to add to your October calendar.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on October 31, the street will be blocked off to cars so pedestrians ⁠— clad in their craziest costumes ⁠— can roam the streets. 

halloween on church streetThe block party will take place on Church St. between Wood and Gloucester, and it'll be open to those of all ages. 

Hundreds of people are likely to show up, as they have in previous years, filling up the six blocks along Church.

halloween on church streetOn top of the outdoor party, The Village’s shops, cafés and bars will be bumping all night long.

Prepare to spot some of the wildest and craziest costumes you've ever seen, and if you're lucky, you'll get to snap some great photos too. 

halloween on church streetAnd though some of the costumes may just look real enough to frighten you, just remember it's all in the spirit of everyone's favourite spooky holiday. 

Photos by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

13 warehouse sales in Toronto this October

Church Street is throwing a huge Halloween street party this year

MEC is shutting down their Toronto stores for the global climate strike

Khloe Kardashian is coming to Toronto this week

Toronto's favourite shop for BDSM gear is closing

Toronto store owner is using the city's never-ending construction to her advantage

One of Toronto's oldest shoe stores is closing after 48 years

Toronto gift company makes bouquets out of literally anything