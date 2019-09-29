Church Street is throwing a huge Halloween street party this year

Halloween on Church Street is back for 2019. If you don't already have your Halloween costume planned out, you'd better get on it because Toronto's most famous costume street party is one to add to your October calendar.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on October 31, the street will be blocked off to cars so pedestrians ⁠— clad in their craziest costumes ⁠— can roam the streets.

The block party will take place on Church St. between Wood and Gloucester, and it'll be open to those of all ages.

Hundreds of people are likely to show up, as they have in previous years, filling up the six blocks along Church.

On top of the outdoor party, The Village’s shops, cafés and bars will be bumping all night long.

Prepare to spot some of the wildest and craziest costumes you've ever seen, and if you're lucky, you'll get to snap some great photos too.

And though some of the costumes may just look real enough to frighten you, just remember it's all in the spirit of everyone's favourite spooky holiday.