Sports & Play
Al Sciola
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
leafs crowd quiet

Leafs announcer calls out Toronto crowd as 'very disappointing'

Sports & Play
Al Sciola
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto Maple Leafs play-by-play man Joe Bowen was not impressed with fans at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

With the Leafs falling short to the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the ongoing series, the veteran radio announcer voiced his frustrations with the home crowd live on the broadcast.

Bowen later took to social media, arguing that Toronto's fans were not proactive enough in a post-game X post.

"The idea of going to any sporting event to support the home team is to be proactive," Bowen wrote. "Give the team energy when they need it, not sitting down waiting to be reactive."

Bowen, whose been the voice of the Leafs for over 40 years, also admitted his disappointment in the poor playoff atmosphere in the rink.

"The players can't say it, but I will. Tonight's crowd was very disappointing."

While his post is making waves online, this is not the first time the 73-year-old has criticized a Toronto crowd.

Back in October, Bowen made similar claims about those in attendance for the Leafs' home opener against the Montreal Canadiens.

"Once again, I have gotta give the crowd here a thumbs down," he said on the broadcast. "I know Toronto audiences are different, but my gosh, really?

"Get off your butts and stand up! They should have had the crowd in here from the last exhibition game. They were terrific," he added.

Now down 2-1 in the best-of-seven series to Boston, the Leafs will need all encouragement they can get from fans when they return to Scotiabank Arena this Saturday for Game 4.

Lead photo by

Toronto Maple Leafs/X
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Fans think rich people killed the vibe at Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff game

The top 50 weekend getaways from Toronto

Leafs announcer calls out Toronto crowd as 'very disappointing'

Toronto Sun receiving heavy backlash for latest Leafs cover page

Auston Matthews' game-winning goal for Leafs left Bruins announcer speechless

What to expect at Toronto Maple Leafs tailgates outside Scotiabank Arena

Someone went on a rant about 'outrageous' food prices at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Mississauga wants an NHL team to compete with the Leafs