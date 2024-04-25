Leafs announcer calls out Toronto crowd as 'very disappointing'

Toronto Maple Leafs play-by-play man Joe Bowen was not impressed with fans at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

With the Leafs falling short to the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the ongoing series, the veteran radio announcer voiced his frustrations with the home crowd live on the broadcast.

Bowen later took to social media, arguing that Toronto's fans were not proactive enough in a post-game X post.

"The idea of going to any sporting event to support the home team is to be proactive," Bowen wrote. "Give the team energy when they need it, not sitting down waiting to be reactive."

Bowen, whose been the voice of the Leafs for over 40 years, also admitted his disappointment in the poor playoff atmosphere in the rink.

"The players can't say it, but I will. Tonight's crowd was very disappointing."

The idea of going

To any sporting event

To support the home team is to

Be PRO ACTIVE!!!

Give the team energy when they need it Not sitting down waiting

To be REACTIVE. The players can’t say it but I will tonight’s crowd was VERY DISAPPOINTING — Joe Bowen (@Bonsie1951) April 25, 2024

While his post is making waves online, this is not the first time the 73-year-old has criticized a Toronto crowd.

Back in October, Bowen made similar claims about those in attendance for the Leafs' home opener against the Montreal Canadiens.

"Once again, I have gotta give the crowd here a thumbs down," he said on the broadcast. "I know Toronto audiences are different, but my gosh, really?

"Get off your butts and stand up! They should have had the crowd in here from the last exhibition game. They were terrific," he added.

Now down 2-1 in the best-of-seven series to Boston, the Leafs will need all encouragement they can get from fans when they return to Scotiabank Arena this Saturday for Game 4.