This is what the Toronto Raptors dressed as for Halloween

Whether it's basketball, fashion, or anything else the Toronto Raptors take on, they never seem to disappoint their fans.

And Halloween is clearly no exception, because the Raptors just revealed their costumes and they're as impressive as you'd expect.

A bunch of Raptors players hit up Casa Loma Haunted House on Thursday night, which is where they showed off their Halloween get-ups.

Moment: Trick or Treat 👻



Open Gym presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/Dl6eXwHPdD — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 1, 2019

But while not all the Raptors decided to go the creepy route this Halloween, they all definitely went all-out.

The award for most adorable costume has to go to Fred VanVleet and his girlfriend Shontai Neal, who dressed up as Fred and Wilma Flintstone.

Fred VanVleetstone -- I love it! — Online Sport Betting (@CanadaOSBetting) November 1, 2019

Kyle Lowry and wife Ayahna Cornish-Lowry went a little darker than VanVleet, dressing as some kind of zombie/mummy horror duo.

Meanwhile Terrance Davis dressed as what appears to be a creepy skeletal jester, but the card he's holding indicates it's probably some weird version of the Joker.

And though he looked nothing like the Weeknd's version of the character, he definitely did a good job.

And like Davis and Lowry, Dewan Hernandez went the scary route and dressed as a terrifying masked killer.

Stanley Johnson's costume, on the other hand, is a little harder to distinguish.

Truth be told, despite my best efforts, I'm still unsure as to what Johnson's costume was. But, unsurprisingly, he still managed to look cool in whatever it was he was wearing.

Either way, the Raptors seem to have pulled off another win with fans this Halloween, this time in the costume department.