The Weeknd dressed as the Joker for Halloween

Halloween was yesterday, which means today is all about looking back and appreciating the most creative, thought-out and well-executed costumes.

And whether or not you're a fan of his music, it's pretty hard to argue with the fact that the Weeknd's costume was one of the best of the year.

In photos posted to his Twitter account, the Toronto-born singer showed off his Joker costume, and it's practically impossible to tell it's him.

His clothes, hair and makeup are all spot on, making for an incredibly believable get-up.

Not to mention he also seems to have the facial expressions and body movements down.

And not only did he pull the costume off incredibly well, he also chose an extremely culturally relevant costume considering the success of this year's new Joker movie.

Fans of the artist responded to the post in the thousands.

Wow, this is the first time I’ve actually been taken back by a costume. Well done & thank you! Not like my thoughts should matter to you buuuut It’s a cross between proud and impressed. Fucking Awesome job — Delphic Jez (@jezebethxxx) November 1, 2019

Many remarked on how well the singer pulled off the costume, saying they couldn't even tell it was him.

is this even you? — bartek🦇 (@YoBartek) November 1, 2019

But many expressed disappointment that he posted photos of his Halloween costume instead of dropping his much-anticipated upcoming album.

Nice costume doe 🤙🏽 — raj.⛷ (@lilsanjayvert) November 1, 2019

Some fans even speculated that he chose the Joker costume as a way of teasing fans awaiting his new music.

Us actually thinking we’re getting the album anytime soon 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Alex (@alexanddraxo) November 1, 2019

But whatever his reason, it's definitely safe to say the Weeknd pulled off an almost terrifyingly accurate Joker costume this Halloween.