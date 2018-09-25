Sports & Play
A magical holiday light tunnel is opening near Toronto

As the weather cools off and leaves start to change, we are entering fall. Soon enough, the holiday season will be just around the corner. Before you know it, it'll be New Year's Eve.

It may be time to start planning your holiday activities now. 

One of the most popular recurring attractions is a magical light tunnel surrounded by a huge festival of lights, just outside Toronto. 

The Gift of Lights, on the Bingemans event grounds in Kitchener-Waterloo, is returning for another year.

According to the event's website, there are now two light tunnels for visitors to explore. 

The dazzling display of lights is over two kilometres long and features light tunnels that visitors can drive through for a prime holiday experience. 

The winter wonderland of lights opens November 16 and runs through to the first week of January. 

