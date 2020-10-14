Radar
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
journey into enchantment

A magical drive-thru Christmas lights festival is opening near Toronto next month

Get in the car and bring your holiday spirit, friends: there's a drive-thru Christmas festival launching in Markham next month. 

Journey into Enchantment, a winter lights event designed to be enjoyed from your car, is taking over the Angus Glen Golf Club grounds this winter.

Running from Nov. 20, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021, the 1.5-kilometre route will be lit with more than one million lights. 

Animated displays, music show, fireworks and an epic Christmas tunnel will all be part of the drive-thru. 

It's one ticket per car, which you can buy online

Single visits range from $29.94 to $34.95, depending on when you go, with different prices for passenger vans, limos or mini buses. If you purchase tickets soon, you may be able to catch the early bird prices. 

Journey Into Enchantment is hoping to raise $100,000 for SickKids Foundation and Toronto Animal Shelter

