Dogs in Toronto are getting their very own festival this summer

Toronto's thriving population of dogs are getting their very own festival this summer to make sure the city's fluffy citizens get a cut of the fun.

Back for their 17th year, Woofstock is set to return to Woodbine Park this summer to spend a weekend celebrating your canine companions.

The largest dog festival in all of North America, Woofstock runs two full days packed with entertainment, shopping, activities and great food for both dogs and their humans.

You'll be able to test your pup's agility by putting through obstacle courses or see how the pros do it with performances by Ultimutts, a group of animal actors showing their finest stunts like riding skateboards, jumping rope and handstands.

For the humans in the crowd, there'll also be single's mixers hosted by Toronto Dating Hub on both days, where you can let your fur baby be your wingman.

The event is also home to a rescue village where you can meet and greet with a number of the city's dog rescues (and a few of their residents) and learn more about how you can get involved, whether through adoption or volunteering.

Woofstock 2024 is taking place on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and tickets, which grant access to the event for the full weekend, are on sale now.