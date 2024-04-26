You can explore almost 30 communities for free during Doors Open Ontario 2024

Doors Open Ontario is returning this spring, giving people from all across the province the chance to explore some of the coolest corners of Ontario.

The annual event, thrown by the Ontario Heritage Trust, affords Ontario residents the chance to delve deeper into the past, present and future of the province by allowing exclusive access to some highly coveted spots.

This year's event kicks off in Guelph on April 27, before being held at various locations around the province throughout the spring, summer and fall.

During Doors Open Ontario, visitors will be able to explore historic and significant buildings, studios and sites usually restricted to the public while also being granted free admission to museums and attractions, making it one of the best reasons to set off on a weekend getaway.

Toronto will be participating in Doors Open Ontario on May 25 and 26, giving rare access to over 15o buildings and sites across the city, along with a number of museums and attractions for free.

Here's a complete list of all cities, towns and regions participating in Doors Open Ontario: