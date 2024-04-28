There's an Asian-owned night market in Toronto this week

An Asian-owned night market is coming to Toronto this week in honour of Asian Heritage Month.

The Welcome Market is teaming up with the RepresentASIAN Project off Asian Heritage Month with a bang this year — and by "bang," I mean a three-day long market showcasing some of the city's best Asian-owned brands and local Asian artisans.

The weekend all starts off with a night market on Friday between 5 and 10 p.m., which, along with the selection of vendors, will also feature drag performances from three of Toronto's most beloved Asian drag queens — Phoenix Black, Destiny Doll and Gei Ping Hohl.

On Saturday and Sunday, the market will be running between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., featuring more than 35 different vendors selling everything from jewellery and handmade artwork to food vendors offering a variety of goodies.

The Asian Owned Market will run Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5, from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Welcome Market's 938 Queen St. West space.