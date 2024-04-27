Bikers wearing dapper suits will be driving motorcyles around Toronto next month

One of Toronto's fanciest neighbourhoods is about to be taken over by a throng of motorcycle-riding men and women dressed in their finest attire. No, this isn't a late April Fool's Joke.

For 13 years running, the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride has been motoring into Toronto annually, dispelling any stereotypical image you may have had of the leather-clad, bandana-wearing biker.

On Sunday, May 19 between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can catch 400 dapperly-dressed gentlemen (and women) ride in style to Village of Yorkville Park to support their efforts raising funds for Movember.

While the elegant choices in riding attire will certainly be of central importance at the event, the motorcycles themselves will also be on display, with plenty of riders mounting classic and vintage bikes for your ogling pleasure.

The fashion show isn't confined to just Toronto, though. Thousands of bikers will be riding "side by side worldwide," on May 19 in support of men's health — the date the organization has raised nearly $50M.