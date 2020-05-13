The Toronto Zoo is reopening for drive through visits

Drive-through visits are coming to the Toronto Zoo.

It's true. We'll soon be able to ogle at wild animals from the inside of our cars said Dolf DeJong, the CEO of the Toronto Zoo, today.

It's unclear when Canada's largest zoo will launch its new vehicle-only program, but test drive-throughs were apparently conducted today at the zoo as staff rehearsed the routes which future visitors will take across the property.

The plan, said DeJong, is for guests to start in the parking lot, drive through the front entrance, then use separate walking paths and the zoo mobile routes for a "behind-the-scene unique experience".

#Exclusive @TheTorontoZoo will become a temporary Zoo Drive-Thru once it gets the OK to reopen. Rehearsals for driving through the zoo property were held today. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/7hRvzG031c — Tom Hayes (@TomHayesNews) May 13, 2020

The announcement ramps up even more excitement surrounding the Toronto Zoo, which just saw the birth of an adorable Masai giraffe calf.

In the midst of the global pandemic, the zoo has been met with financial difficulties due to lost admissions and parking revenues, and more than 100 non-permanent employees laid off since early April and reduced wages across the board.

A donation program was launched to help meet the more than $1 million needed for the animal food budget, which has raised more than $500,000 and will cover six months of food costs.