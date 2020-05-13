Toronto Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe and the videos are adorable

The baby giraffe that Toronto Zoo staff have been eagerly awaiting for more than 475 days finally arrived in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, and the videos they've shared of the new addition to the family are too cute to handle.

The newborn, which they're calling Baby Long Legs for now, is the healthy and happy offspring of six-year-old Masai giraffe Mstari and her mate, seven-year-old Kiko. It is the first calf for both parents, who were paired up by experts to help conserve the endangered species, native to sub-Saharan Africa.

Masai populations have dwindled to less than half of what they were 30 years ago, with fewer than 35,000 individuals left in the wild, according to the zoo.

Both Mstari and her own mother were born at the Toronto facility — which is a participant in the AZA Masai Giraffe Species Survival Plan and has ushered the arrival of 19 new giraffes — making this baby the first third-generation Toronto-born giraffe, the zoo added in the caption of one adorable video of mom and calf shared to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The footage shows Mstari loving on and cleaning Baby Long Legs, who is particularly curious about the camera filming the duo and comes right up to sniff around and investigate. The inquisitive calf is also the star of a second video on the zoo's TikTok page.

Both giraffes are doing well and are being closely monitored by zookeepers.

Meanwhile, the other resident animals have been getting up to all sorts of antics while us humans are stuck in lockdown and are unable to come see them.

The lack of visitors has unfortunately meant that the Toronto Zoo is struggling to afford being able to feed its 5,000 animals, and is asking for help from the public until we can all get back there in-person again — which will hopefully be sooner rather than later.