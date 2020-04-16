City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
the toronto zoo

The Toronto Zoo needs financial help to feed its animals while on lockdown

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto Zoo has launched a new fundraising effort in order to raise money to feed its animals amid the COVID-19 closure

The zoo says the cost of food for the roughly 5,000 animals it houses is $1 million per year, normally funded by parking and admission revenues.

In light of this, the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy — established in 2019 to secure financial resources for the zoo's programs — has launched the Zoo Food for Life campaign to raise funds to offset these lost revenues.

"The Zoo’s priority during this closure is to ensure that the animals continue to receive the highest quality of care, while protecting the health and safety of our dedicated staff," said Dolf DeJong, CEO of the Toronto Zoo, in a statement.

The wildlife conservancy says it will be reaching out to the public over the coming weeks to highlight funding needs as well as the zoo's nutrition program. 

"The Wildlife Conservancy echoes the Toronto Zoo's commitment to caring for the animals, no matter what the situation," said Beth Gilhespy, executive directior of the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy, in a statement.

"We are focusing our fundraising efforts, with the help of our donors and the broader community, on the Zoo Food for Life campaign to support the animal nutrition program during this difficult time."

Lead photo by

The Toronto Zoo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The Toronto Zoo needs financial help to feed its animals while on lockdown

The lineups outside Costco stores in Toronto are ridiculous right now

Anti-Chinese sentiment in Toronto during pandemic shows the worst of humanity

This is how Black Lives Matter is making a difference in Toronto during the pandemic

Toronto company inspires New Zealand printer to make face shields for frontline workers

People in Toronto are not happy about the fact that it's snowing in April

Ontario has updated its guidelines on who should be tested for COVID-19

TTC shuttles are leading to crowding at bus stops amid the pandemic