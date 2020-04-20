Toronto Zoo is expecting a baby giraffe any day now

Sound the cute animal alert: A baby giraffe is on its way.

The Toronto Zoo has just released news about Mstai, a pregnant giraffe now in her 15th month of pregnancy, and it appears her calf is due any day now.

"She's gotten noticeably larger, and her belly has 'dropped' to accommodate the baby," said the Toronto Zoo.

"Her udder is more full and her vulva is continuing to puff - both signs that she is getting near."

Just last month, zoo keepers captured the baby kicking in utero, which is especially visible in Mstai's slim build.

Giraffe pregnancies range between 400 to 488 days in length, so it's difficult to pinpoint an exact due date.

The six-year-old Masai giraffe conceived her baby on January 18, 2019, and Toronto Zoo officials projected nearly a year ago that she would deliver sometime in mid-April.

Mstai— who, along with her mate Kiko, is a first-time parent — is exhibiting usual pregnancy behaviours, says the zoo, like itching her back end, having difficulty lying down and "eating a ton".

There's been no shortage of cute baby animal moments at the Toronto Zoo, and as with previous newborns, people are wondering if the public will get an opportunity to name the baby giraffe.

Masai giraffes were elevated to Endangered status by wildlife organizations in 2018, with fewer than 35,000 of them left in the wild, so the healthy delivery of one will be the good news we need right now.