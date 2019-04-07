The 5 cutest animals at the Toronto Zoo right now

The Toronto Zoo has been home to many a cute animal throughout the years, but spring 2019 is here and there's a whole brood of new lil' bubs to coo over.

Here are some of the cutest baby animals at the Toronto zoo right now.

Pygmy hippos get cuter with age, true or false? 🦛 Penelope is now over 8 months old! She now weighs 125lbs. #BabyPygmyDiaries pic.twitter.com/wbqSYoiNVA — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) March 18, 2019

Penelope the pygmy hippo

This little baby hippo may be eight months old now, but she already weighs a healthy 125 pounds and is somehow even cuter than when she was first born.

Obi the baby zebra

This guy is for the Star Wars fans: his name is inspired by the movies, and his siblings are named Leia and Rey. He's an endangered Grevy's zebra and was born on February 13.

Our golden lion tamarin baby has become quite the adventurer! 🐒 She is now confirmed to be female and Keepers have named her Carrie, after a research student who is studying facial changes in golden lion tamarins in relation to breeding behaviours. pic.twitter.com/zyNFzUEzuE — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) March 28, 2019

Carrie the baby golden lion tamarin

This adorable monkey was named after a research student studying facial changes in golden lion tamarins in relation to breeding behaviours.

Hazel and Ginger the hoglets

These cute baby animals are a twofer: a pair of female hoglets. The public voted for their names to be Hazel and Ginger, over the other option of Sadie and Stella.

We interrupt your morning ☕ for this very important announcement: We are excited to announce the successful hatching of an endangered African penguin chick on Friday, March 1, 2019! 🐧



Learn more: https://t.co/GHj3JEpG7X #savingspecies pic.twitter.com/wWaTzESdEu — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) April 2, 2019

An African penguin chick

This endangered fluff ball is so young its sex hasn't even been officially determined yet. It's unnamed as of right now, because it just hatched on March 1 and isn't yet available to publicly view. At 36 days old, it weighed in at 1376 grams.