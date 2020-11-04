Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
sky skate toronto

Toronto is getting a rooftop skating rink with views of the CN Tower

One of Toronto's most popular summertime patios has announced that it's transforming into a rooftop skating rink this winter season. 

The Porch atop Roch 'n' Horse Saloon is now taking reservations for Sky Skate: a new synthetic resin rink opening to the public on Nov. 8. 

Skaters will get a nighttime view of the CN tower as they whiz around on the rink. Entry is $14.95 for adults, $9.95 for kids 13 and under. 

If you don't have your own gear, skate and helmet rentals are available for $14.95. 

Bookings start at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. nightly. 

Food like smash burgers and buffalo wings will be available for consumption at your designated table. And seeing that The Porch is a bar, there will be alcohol available but only for visitors who've finished their skating session. 

The Sky Skate lodge will also be offering grab-n-go snacks like pretzels, hot dogs and 'SkyTails', their version of a Beaver Tail. 

As far as COVID-19 safety protocols go, the rink will be enforcing a single direction skating policy. Groups will be required to keep a distance from one another.

Wearing a mask is mandatory at all times, except for when you're seated at your designated table. 

While this isn't the first rooftop ice rink Toronto has had — Molson Canadian built one atop the Richmond-Adelaide Centre (seen in the photo at the top of this article) back in 2016 — the Molson rink was open to prize-winners only. 

Sky Skate is open to all, but while walk-ins are available, making an online rezo is highly recommended. 

