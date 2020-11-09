A magical lights festival opens at Niagara Falls this week

The holiday season is fast approaching and you'll soon be able to celebrate at the Winter Festival of Lights in Niagara Falls.

Despite pretty much everything being cancelled this year thanks to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights will be opening on Nov. 14.

On November 14th Be sure you explore the amazing light displays that make up the Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights in Niagara Falls, Canada. https://t.co/bZRyL0lOZO pic.twitter.com/T4GjTgppya — NF Culture Canada (@NF_Culture) November 6, 2020

The annual lights festival is an eight-kilometre route that transforms Niagara Parks, Dufferin Islands, and the surrounding area into an Instagram-worthy palette of colours and sparkling lights.

Experience 3 million lights and spectacular displays with Winter Festival of Lights Nov14/20 to Jan10/21. Displays line an 8km stretch of the Niagara Parkway and offer wide-open spaces for safe, social distancing. Check out this view of the #WFOL from the #SheratonOnTheFalls!❄️ pic.twitter.com/R1RhmGb0qX — NiagaraFallsMeetings (@NiagaraMeetings) November 5, 2020

While the festival typically draws a crowd of over a million people, numbers are bound to drop this year as there likely won't be international visitors.

For Ontario residents, though, you can take in the over 3 million lights from your car or you can bundle up and walk the wide-open park spaces — all while social distancing, of course.

Displays at the festival include 15 Canadian wildlife illuminations, the Sylma, and over 50 trees wrapped in lights in Dufferin Islands.

Besides this, there will also be a light show on the Toronto Power Generation Station and the Zimmerman Fountain, three-dimensional angels at the Niagara Parks Police building, and the ever-popular Noah's Ark.

The event will run until Jan. 10 and the lights will be illuminated from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Although there is no admission fee, donations of $5 to $10 are being accepted at the Dufferin Islands exit to enhance the displays.

The festival was founded in 1982 and has become Canada's largest illumination festival