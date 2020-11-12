A holiday lights festival is opening north of Toronto this weekend

While some traditional holiday events have been cancelled this year, there are still some safe, socially distant options people can enjoy.

While there are drive-thru lights festivals around the city, if you feel like getting out of Toronto, a lights festival is starting at Blue Mountain, about a two-and-a-half-hour drive away, this weekend.

Enchant - Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain features light displays and decorations on a kilometre of pedestrian pathways through the quaint, cobblestone village and around Mill Pond.

Along the walk, you can control the lights through songs, speaking or sounds at the interactive displays — Wish Bubble, Dream Tree and Singing Forest.

The entire town has been "dressed up in garlands and bows," and there's a gingerbread house, fire pits, holiday music and carolers, as well as a horse drawn carriage with Santa every Saturday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Stores are open late seven days a week (unless there's a change in lockdown rules) and there's hot chocolate and Beaver Tails available to share with your bubble.

If snow hits the area, there is more to do in Blue Mountain Village including skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoe trails for some socially distanced fresh air.

Enchant - Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain runs through to Jan. 3.