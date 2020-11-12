Sports & Play
Toronto's popular outdoor skating rink for DJ nights won't be opening this year

Toronto's waterfront ice rink is officially cancelled this year, says the Harbourfront Centre

The Natrel Rink by the waterfront will not be taking place this winter season due to "serious infrastructure issues." 

For the first time in nearly four decades, the outdoor rink just isn't in the right condition to receive skaters. 

"While Harbourfront Centre had great hopes for opening the rink in a COVID-safe manner, embracing all Health and Safety protocols and procedures, the operating system infrastructure that ensures a consistent rink surface throughout the season has failed after 37 years of operation," said the Centre in a statement. 

Major upgrades are needed to keep the rink surface safe, including removing the concrete foundation, piping, and replacing all the infrastucture underneath. 

"This will require immediate capital funding. The weather sensitivity of the concrete rebuilds means the majority of the work, if funded, will take place in spring 2021." 

Outdoor ice skating was the one activity we coud potentially safely engage in this year, pending social distancing measures.

If you were looking forward to the rink's popular DJ Skate Nights, or the Learn to Skate program for your kids, you'll have to wait until next winter, when the end to the pandemic (and funding) is on the horizon. 

