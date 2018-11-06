DJ skate nights are coming back to Toronto this winter

Sharpen those blades, people, Harbourfront's DJ Skate Nights are around the corner, meaning you can glide into winter with the smooth sounds of disco, hip-hop and techno.

Ice rinks across the city officially open on November 25, with Harbourfront Centre's waterfront Natrel Rink opening around that time too.

The weekly DJ Skate Nights will kick off shortly after, with the official launch on December 15 for the nighttime winter party on ice.

The DJ lineup hasn't been announced yet, but previous artists have played everything from 80s and 90s hits to Afro-Caribbean to Latin jams. There have also been parties hosted by Manifesto and 1 LOVE T.O.

According to the Harbourfront Centre schedule, there's also an early one-off special edition of DJ Skate Nights on Dec. 1 spun by DJ Annie from Norway.

The series runs for ten weeks every Saturday from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m., ending on February 16 of next year.

Aside from skating away those crappy winter blues, the best part about this weekly series is that it's totally free.