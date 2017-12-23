The top 5 natural ice rinks in Toronto

Natural ice rinks aren't as common in Toronto as they were a few decades ago, but there are still many gems scattered around the city that offer a nostalgic skating and shinny experience that's highly desirable to those who like to get back to basics.

Here are my top picks for natural ice rinks in Toronto.

While not technically a rink, Grenadier Pond nevertheless offers the most exhilarating natural ice experience in Toronto. Ice safety is now monitored by the city of Toronto, which means that only a handful of days are declared skateable each winter, but better safe than sorry.

Sorauren is one of the busiest and biggest natural ice rinks in the city with two pads — one reserved for shinny and one for pleasure skating. The nicest touch, however, has got to be the little campfire area for warming up. Community floods take place at 9pm each night.

This is one of the most vibrant community rinks in Toronto. There tends to be shinny at night and pleasure skating during the day when the temperature is cold enough to keep it operational, which is a lot of work. It's great to warm up at the farmers' market on Saturdays.

Glen Stewart makes this list for the wonderful scenery that you get to enjoy when out for a skate here. Located at the foot of the ravine, the experience of hitting the ice here is quintessentially Canadian. In a good year, two pads (shinny/pleasure) are separated by a border of snow.

One of Toronto's older natural ice rinks, East Lynn's natural ice pads can number as many as three when the weather cooperates. Heavily used on weekends, this is great place for a quiet nighttime skate when the kids have dispersed. The shinny is great when the ice is hard.