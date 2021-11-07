Toronto is getting a new outdoor skating rink next to Lake Ontario this winter

It's just been announced that outdoor skating rinks will be opening all over Toronto later this month and what better way to celebrate the start of the skating season than to skate at a new rink under the stars.

The Harbourfront Centre is building a new rink this season in order to accommodate infrastructural issues.

The rink will be nestled along the shoreline of Lake Ontario, creating a picturesque scene for outdoor skating.

The rink will be located by the concert stage and will have an ice loop in their "south orchard" that will connect to the rest of the rink.

If you're like me and need a break to get warm, you can stop by Boxcar Social for a cup of hot chocolate or to take a break and watch others skate.

Don't worry if you don't have your own pair of skates or a helmet. You'll be able to rent a pair from the rink so you don't have to buy a pair of your own.

If you want to learn how to skate or to brush up on your skills, the Harbourfront Centre Rink is also offering lessons with instructors so you won't fall on your face.

Unfortunately, the popular DJ Skate Nights won't be returning again this year due to the infrastructural issues but hopefully, the fun skate nights will return next winter.

The rink will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and until 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from Nov. 15 through Mar. 6.