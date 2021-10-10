Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago
union station skating rink toronto

The outdoor skating rink at Union Station in Toronto is coming back this year

A favourite winter activity is skating outdoors under twinkling lights so it's good news that the outdoor skating rink at Union Station is coming back this year.

Toronto's busiest transit hub will be getting a crystal clear patch of ice outside of the station, right on Front Street.

Compared to outdoor rinks at Nathan Phillips Square and Harbourfront Centre, the new skating spot is the largest free outdoor rink.

The rink will take over the Sir John A. Macdonald Plaza, the area outside of Union Station where the clock is.

This will be the second year Union Station will be hosting its own free outdoor ice rink.

Did I mention that this public rink is completely free to use, including skate and helmet rentals?

More details about the return of the outdoor rink are expected to be revealed soon.

