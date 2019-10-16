Union Station is getting the largest free outdoor ice skating rink in Toronto

If there's anything Torontonians actually love about winter (or as I refer to it, "the dark times") it's ice skating under pretty, twinkling lights in the heart of the city.

Union Station got the memo, and it's about to give Nathan Phillips Square some serious competition.

For the first time ever this holiday season, Toronto's busiest transit hub will be hosting its own free, outdoor ice skating rink as part of its annual "Union Holiday" celebrations.

Approximately half the size of an NHL ice rink, the new skating spot on Front Street will be the largest free outdoor rink in Toronto and, as mentioned, it'll be completely free to access — skate rentals included.

Exciting things are coming to Union this holiday season. Union Holiday presented by @TD_Canada offers free skating and skate rentals on the plaza #TDUnionHoliday pic.twitter.com/RtSEvZcwQw — Union Station (@Torontounion) October 16, 2019

"Open daily (weather permitting), the experience is free, fun and guaranteed to keep you in a winter mood throughout the holiday hustle," reads a release from Union Station sent Wednesday morning.

"Whether it's your first time on the ice or you’re a seasoned pro, skating lessons and helmet rentals will also be offered by TD and Union for free. Bring your friends/family and your most Instagrammable skating gear to enjoy a day on the ice."

You can hit the rink at Union Station's Sir John A. MacDonald Plaza from November 29 until January 4.

While there, guests can also enjoy free musical performances inside the station's historic West Wing and free gift wrapping, courtesy of TD, from December 9 to 24.

If the new Union Station ice rink is even half as successful as any of Toronto's other downtown skating hotspots, you can bet it'll be busy from open till close.