Toronto just got two outdoor rinks for live DJ skate nights

It's time to sharpen your skates because almost all of Toronto's outdoor rinks are open for the winter season.

There are a ton of rinks to choose to skate on, whether it be the iconic rink at Nathan Phillips Square or the picturesque skating trail at Colonel Samuel Smith Park you can glide on ice all over the city.

Although skating itself is fun, Toronto just got two outdoor rinks for live DJ nights to spice up your nightly skates.

Located at Union Station and Harbourfront, both the rinks are hosting DJ skate nights on the weekend so you can skate around while listening to the hottest tunes.

Both rinks are free to skate at but the rink at Union Station requires you to register for the event as there are timed slots.

Union Beats Skate Nights at Union Station are on Friday and Saturday nights from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. until Jan. 1.

DJ Skate Nights at Harbourfront is on Saturday nights from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. starting Jan. 22.

If you don't have your own pair of skates don't worry since you can rent skates at both locations, with skate and helmet rentals being free at the Union Station rink.

Can't choose which DJ skate night to go to? Why not go to both since they're on separate dates!

Lace up your skates and leave your earphones at home because the DJ's will be spinning tracks all night so you can dance while you skate.