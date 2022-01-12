This cascading frozen waterfall in Ontario is a beautiful winter nature escape

Inglis Falls in Owen Sound is alluring any time of the year, but it has a magical quality when covered in sparkling ice and snow.

Cold weather may be here, but the below-freezing temperatures don’t come without advantages. Frozen waterfalls and all their splendour definitely make the long winter months a bit more bearable.

Situated in the heart of the 500-acre Inglis Falls Conservation Area, the waterfall is one of the most stunning in the Owen Sound area and is just two and a half hours from Toronto.

The 60-foot (18-metre) cascade was created by the Sydenham River and meets the edge of the Niagara Escarpment. The erosive power of the water has carved a deep gorge at the base of the falls, though it’s strictly prohibited and dangerous to journey down to the bottom.

There are seven kilometres of nature trails throughout the conservation area, with access to the Bruce Trail and a viewing platform to take in the beauty of the falls.

The impressive Inglis Falls were named after the successes of Peter Inglis’ various mills on the property. Today, all that remains of the earlier industrial scene are a ruined mill, silent millstones and the stone family home.

The conservation area is open year-round every day from dawn to dusk. A parking fee will be required to visit.

Make sure to respect the rules of the area during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by only visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.