5 waterfalls to visit in Hamilton this fall

Hamilton waterfalls are the ultimate day trip destination from Toronto. It's really quite amazing that a city that's so long bore the nickname Steeltown is blessed with some of the most beautiful scenery in the country. There are over 100 waterfalls to explore here, from the thundering variety to those which are delicate and secluded.

Here are some waterfalls to check out in Hamilton.

You'll have to do a bit of a hike from the parking lot to get to this tiered waterfall, but it's totally worth it. Not only is it scenic, but the falls are sublime. Descending from a height of 17 metres, the flowing curtain peeks out of the woods as you approach alongside Ancaster Creek.

This classic plunge-style waterfall is a must-visit on any trip to the Spencer Gorge area. While it's only 22 metres tall, the ability to hike above Spencer Creek and the falls offers one of the most beautiful vistas in all of Hamilton.

You'd need to travel a long way beyond Hamilton to find a cascade waterfall as beautiful as this one. Safety concerns have reduced access to the foot of the falls, but the viewing platforms sill make for excellent photo opportunities of this natural wonder.

Tiffany Falls might not be the tallest waterfall in Hamilton at 21 metres, but surrounded by thick forest and rocky crags, it looks every bit like the quintessential natural setting. This is amazing spot for ice climbing in the winter.

This is the tallest waterfall in Hamilton, with a drop of 41 metres (which is second only to Niagara Falls in Ontario). The flow of the waterfall can decrease significantly in the late summer, but even when it's only a trickle, the ribbon effect is dazzling.