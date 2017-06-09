Hidden waterfall is a natural wonder one hour from Toronto

If there's an ultimate day trip from Toronto, it might just be to visit Hamilton's many waterfalls. The city boasts over a hundred scenic cascades thanks to its position along the Niagara Escarpment.

It's hard to pick favourites, but those seeking the thrill of a hidden gem would do well to check out Tiffany Falls in Ancaster. Tucked away off an arterial road that runs alongside the escarpment, it's easy to miss the anonymous parking lot that leads to this beautiful cataract.

A post shared by Rachael Bradbury (@rachael.bradbury) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

Tiffany Falls might not be the tallest waterfall in Hamilton (that honour goes to Tew's Falls) at 21 metres, but surrounded by thick forest and rocky crags, it looks every bit like the quintessential natural setting. If you had to paint the perfect waterfall, it would likely look just like this.

A post shared by Adventure Club Travel Co. (@adventureclubtravel.co) on May 30, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Part of what makes its so special is what surrounds it. The conservation area is home to tree species like Eastern Hemlock, Sugar Maple, Red Oak, Black Walnut and White Elm as well as wildlife like the Northern Ringneck Snake and the Louisiana Waterthrush.

A post shared by Emilie (@emilie_cgm) on Jun 3, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

You'll see at least some of this on the scenic trail that twists its way to the falls across streams and through thick woods. This is one of those scenarios where getting there is half the fun.

It's remarkable to think that this natural sanctuary is only a few hundred metres from a major highway and under an hour drive from the dense urban infrastructure of downtown Toronto. Head here on a weekday and you might event have the whole place to yourself.

A post shared by Jesse Durocher (@jessedurocher) on May 28, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Coming from the 403, exit at Main Street West and head west. Make a left when you come to Osler Drive and continue until Main becomes Wilson Street East. Once you see Harper's Garden Centre on your right, keep a look out for the parking lot on your left near the top of the hill.

If you're making the trip out to Tiffany Falls, be sure to also check out the nearby Shaver, Washboard, Sherman and Canterbury Falls, which are all in the immediate proximity and stunning in their own right.