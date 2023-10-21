Algonquin Provincial Park is a peak destination to see the fall colours

Algonquin Provincial Park has everything your fall adventures require if you're looking to see the fall colours this month.

Now, some might argue that travelling to Algonquin for a day is a bit much, but if your budget doesn't include accommodations, the drive can still be worth it.

Here's a guide to the must-see spots that'll make the drive from the city worthwhile.

What to do and see while in Algonquin

Algonquin Park spans nearly 8,000 sq. km from Muskoka through Haliburton to near the Ottawa River, meaning there's a lot to explore here. Made famous by the Group of Seven artists at the start of the 19th century, this park hits differently than most in Ontario.

Track and Tower is one of the most popular and impressive hikes in the park. Coming in at 7.5 km long, the hike will take you along ponds, through forests, and up some impressively steep stairs to the view overlooking the region.

This hike is named after an old railway track and the location of an old fire tower. Unfortunately, only the remains of the trestle bridges remain to this day, but nearby plaques outline the history and show what it once looked like when the trains travelled here over 100 years ago.

If you want to know more about fire towers, consider the Fire Tower Trail located at kilometre 43. Here you can learn about the history of the towers while enjoying views of the region.

Although it's closed for the season, the Dorset Scenic Lookout Tower further south is based on an old fire tower. You can climb it to see views from 100 feet above.

If you want something shorter instead, consider the Algonquin Lookout Trail. This quick and easy hike is about 2 km long and also offers great views of the region, while the Spruce Bog Boardwalk Trail is a short 1.5-km hike filled with colourful trees, local wildlife, and accessible boardwalks.

The most important piece of any adventure to this area is to book ahead. Park passes are available up to seven days in advance from the Ontario Parks website. Choose the Hwy 60 pass for more options with where to hike.

Exploring beyond Algonquin Park

Huntsville and the surrounding area also has a lot to offer. The best places to visit include Arrowhead Provincial Park, Oxtongue River - Ragged River Falls, and Limberlost Forest.

Arrowhead Provincial Park has a beautiful waterfall and some spectacular lookouts throughout the park. It's perhaps best known for its winter activities (skating here is a must!), but the waterfall is beautiful no matter the season.

Mixing the Beaver Meadow Trail and Stubb Falls is the best way to enjoy Arrowhead. Adding the Bend Lookout a short walk from the parking lot will round out your experience here nicely.

Oxtongue Rapid Falls near the Algonquin entrance is a perfect moment to stretch your legs. The 1-2km trail takes you to the waterfalls (they're actually considered to be one of the best in Ontario).

One of the top and lesser-known hikes in the area is the Solitaire Lake Loop in Limberlost Forest. This aptly-named 6 km route takes you around a beautiful lake that's tranquil and never too busy.

If you'd rather stick to downtown Huntsville, make sure to visit Hunters Bay Trail. It's comprised of a floating 500 m-long boardwalk and a 3.6km trail and is actually a section of The Great Trail, the world’s largest network of multi-use trails.

Where to eat

Farmer’s Daughter is a staple of the area. They offer ready-made meals, freshly-baked treats, and weekly specials at their deli counter. This is a perfect spot to grab a hot drink and some picnic food to enjoy at the top of a local lookout.

Music on Main in Huntsville offers smoothies, sandwiches, and a range of hot and cold beverages. What makes this place unique is that it's also a guitar shop offering services and, on special occasions, live music.

If you're looking for a sit-down option, consider Huntsville's Main St Local. They offer breakfast until 3 p.m. and a range of burgers, sandwiches, and salads all day. Heartier dinner meals are served after 4 p.m., and make sure to book a reservation to guarantee a spot.

If you want to stay the night

If you're aiming to see it all or want to catch a clear night of stars, consider staying the night here.

Arrowhead and Algonquin offer a range of camping options, from backcountry and car camping to rustic cabins and yurts that accommodate up to 5 people. You can book these at Ontario Parks.

For a more luxurious (yet rustic) option, Killarney Lodge within Algonquin Park is a great option. The rooms offer beautiful park and lake views and can accommodate up to 5 people starting at around $330 per person a night.