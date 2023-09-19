Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 52 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Track and Tower Trail

This Ontario trail will take you down an abandoned railway bed to a panoramic lookout

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 52 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Algonquin Provincial Park has some of the best views for fall colours and getting out to explore one of its many trails for a seasonal hike is a great way to immerse yourself in its beauty.

If you're planning to visit Algonquin this season but want to escape the hordes of people lining Highway 60, consider a hike instead, which will lead you to breathtaking bird's eye views instead.

While there are many to choose from, the Track and Tower Trail is both picturesque and offers a fascinating glimpse into the past.

This 7.5 km trek leads you down an old logging route past lush forests, rugged cliffs, a sparkling lake, and finally down an old railway bed.

The railway, initially constructed in the late 19th century, played a major role in bringing the logging industry to Algonquin. Today, you can still see these old rail beds, as well as an abandoned logging camp.

With a series of climbs, this hike can take between three to five hours and is considered moderately difficult due to elevation gains. That said, you'll be rewarded with an epic lookout from the clifftop boasting views of Cache Lake below.

This year, permits are required to visit and use any of Algonquin Park's facilities. These can be purchased up to five days in advance of your visit via the Ontario Parks website or by telephone.

Be sure to act quick, as permits have sold out on popular days in recent years.

Lead photo by

Shubh_D
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

This Ontario trail will take you down an abandoned railway bed to a panoramic lookout

Finlayson Point Provincial Park is one of Ontario's most picturesque nature escapes

Clarksburg is an adorable village in Ontario that's famous for its art scene

Point Pelee in Ontario is home to thousands of migrating monarch butterflies

Ontario's Tower Hill Lookout will treat you to panoramic fall views of lakes and trains

Fall colours are starting to appear in Ontario and here's where to find them

10 fall day trips from Toronto by public transit

10 road trips in Ontario for breathtaking views of fall colours