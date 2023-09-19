This Ontario trail will take you down an abandoned railway bed to a panoramic lookout

Algonquin Provincial Park has some of the best views for fall colours and getting out to explore one of its many trails for a seasonal hike is a great way to immerse yourself in its beauty.

If you're planning to visit Algonquin this season but want to escape the hordes of people lining Highway 60, consider a hike instead, which will lead you to breathtaking bird's eye views instead.

While there are many to choose from, the Track and Tower Trail is both picturesque and offers a fascinating glimpse into the past.

This 7.5 km trek leads you down an old logging route past lush forests, rugged cliffs, a sparkling lake, and finally down an old railway bed.

The railway, initially constructed in the late 19th century, played a major role in bringing the logging industry to Algonquin. Today, you can still see these old rail beds, as well as an abandoned logging camp.

With a series of climbs, this hike can take between three to five hours and is considered moderately difficult due to elevation gains. That said, you'll be rewarded with an epic lookout from the clifftop boasting views of Cache Lake below.

This year, permits are required to visit and use any of Algonquin Park's facilities. These can be purchased up to five days in advance of your visit via the Ontario Parks website or by telephone.

Be sure to act quick, as permits have sold out on popular days in recent years.