3 attractions in Ontario ranked among most breathtaking landmarks in Canada

Three attractions in Ontario have been ranked among the top 10 most breathtaking in all of Canada, according to a recent report.

There's no arguing that the True North is home to some seriously awe-inspiring sights and experiences, but, when stacked against each other, which of Canada's landmarks really takes the cake?

According to a new analysis by Ontario Casinos, three attractions in Ontario — including one in Toronto — have landed within the list of the top ten most breathtaking Canadian landmarks.

The study looked at Google reviews from the country's most popular landmarks and calculated the percentage of reviews that included terms like 'breathtaking,' and 'wow,' ranking them by percentage.

Coming in at fourth place, Ottawa's Rideau Canal is a no-brainer. Home to the largest naturally-frozen skating rink each winter (well, most winters,) and peaceful boat tours in the summer, the manmade water way is certainly a crowning jewel of the province.

Another gem from the nation's capital, Ottawa's National Gallery of Canada is caught in a three-way tie with New Brunswick's Reversing Falls and PEI's Green Gables.

Rounding out the list, Toronto's own (recently re-opened) Art Gallery of Ontario came in at tenth place.

The complete list of Canada's most breathtaking attractions. By Ontario Casinos.

Which of the country's landmarks managed to come in first place, you ask? None other than Alberta's Lake Louise, which has also been ranked the fourth most scenic lake in the world.

While the news of Lake Louise taking the cake comes as no surprise, I'm still shocked that a few of the country's greatest hits, like Niagara Falls or the McDonalds at Queen and Spadina didn't make it.

To each their own, I guess.

Lead photo by

Shutterstock
