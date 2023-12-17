The largest naturally frozen skating rink in Ontario could open next month

The largest naturally frozen skating rink in the world is in Ontario, and it could open next month.

Back for its 54th year, the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa will offer free skating once again this winter...that is, if the weather allows.

Last winter, Ottawa made waves across Canada when it was announced that the 7.8-kilometre naturally frozen skating rink wouldn't open at all due to abnormally high temperatures. This was the first time this had ever happened since the Canal Skateway opened in 1970.

In order for the rink to safely open, there must be good quality ice that's at least 30cm thick, which requires "10 to 14 consecutive days of temperatures between -10°C and -20°C," according to the Canal's ice report.

While the exact opening date of the canal is still up in the air, it usually happens around early January and remains open until mid-March.

But with warm, wet temperatures forecast for Southern Ontario in the early half of the winter, it begs the question of whether opening day for the rink might happen later than usual — if it's able to open at all.

Cross your fingers and toes for a business-as-usual season at the Rideau Canal Skateway. Skating on the canal is a perfect activity for a weekend away and totally worth the five-hour drive to Ottawa from Toronto.

Historically, the Rideau Canal Skateway has been one of the most beloved winter traditions in Ontario. The site of warming huts, concessions stands, and special events, it's an opportunity to get up close and personal with Ontario's only UNESCO World Heritage Site.

I've never wished for a colder winter before, but if it's the Rideau Canal Skateway in question, two weeks straight of sub-zero temperatures would definitely be worth it.

You can keep up to date on the rink's projected opening date with the Canal's ice report on their website and by checking their social media.