Ontario lake ranked as one of the most scenic in the entire world

It's no secret that Ontario is home to some of the most gorgeous natural landscapes in the country, and according to a new ranking, one of the most scenic lakes in the country is right here in the province.

A new study looked at data from Instagram and TikTok to find out which lakes in the country were most photographed and viewed, and Lake Superior managed to pull in a number two spot.

The self-described-by-its-social-media-team G.L.O.A.T (greatest lake of all time), with its naturally-occurring bathtubs, secluded beaches, and mystical ice caves, was a shoo-in for the win, ranking only just below Alberta's stunning Lake Louise.

The 82,000 square-kilometre Great Lake has managed to make quite the splash on social media, getting tagged in over 1,100,000 posts on Instagram and pulling in 184,000,000 views on its TikTok hashtag. Your favourite influencer could never.

Not only ranking at the top in Canada, Superior also managed to rank in the top five most beautiful lakes in the entire world, pulling in at fifth place.

We're here to talk about Lake Superior, but if you must know, Italy's Lake Como came in first place with over 2,ooo,ooo Instagram posts and 1,200,000,000 (no, that's not a typo) TikTok views, followed by the Dead Sea and Lake Powell in the United States.

If you've been thinking to yourself of course it's not Lake Ontario, not so fast! Lake Ontario managed to snag a fourth-place finish, just behind Moraine Lake in Alberta, with just over 1,000,000 Instagram posts and 107,800,000 views on TikTok.

Whether you're experiencing in the last weeks of winter on its icy shores or looking ahead to beach days in the summer, Lake Superior is awe-inspiring in all seasons. It's no wonder why she's so famous on social media.

Here's the full list of scenic lakes in Canada as ranked by OntarioCasinos:

Lake Louise Lake Superior Moraine Lake Lake Ontario Lake Huron Emerald Lake Pyramid Lake Abraham Lake Lake Muskoka Lake Minnewanka

And here's the list of the world's most scenic lakes: