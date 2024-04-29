Toronto will soon have a new direct flight to an ancient European city

If you're in the middle of planning your dream European summer, you'll be pleased to hear that a new nonstop flight service will be launching soon between Toronto and Rome.

Starting Friday, May 10, Italy's national flag carrier, ITA Airways will be launching direct roundtrip flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Rome Fiumicino Airport.

This marks the airline's first direct entry route into Canada and aligns with its plans for greater expansion throughout North America. Earlier this month, ITA Airways also launched a direct flight service from Chicago to Rome.

Throughout May, the airline will be offering six flights weekly from Toronto to Rome, and will ramp up its service to daily flights from June to September to keep up with the busy summer travel period.

Throughout October, the national flag carrier will continue to offer five flights weekly from Toronto to Rome.

The beautiful city of Rome is home to endless historic sites, attractions, and ancient architecture, including the Colosseum, Pantheon, Trevi Fountain, Piazza Navona, Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, and Galleria Borghese.

Both one-way and roundtrip tickets on the new routes are available for booking now.