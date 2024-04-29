Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto rome flights

Toronto will soon have a new direct flight to an ancient European city

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If you're in the middle of planning your dream European summer, you'll be pleased to hear that a new nonstop flight service will be launching soon between Toronto and Rome. 

Starting Friday, May 10, Italy's national flag carrier, ITA Airways will be launching direct roundtrip flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Rome Fiumicino Airport

This marks the airline's first direct entry route into Canada and aligns with its plans for greater expansion throughout North America. Earlier this month, ITA Airways also launched a direct flight service from Chicago to Rome. 

Throughout May, the airline will be offering six flights weekly from Toronto to Rome, and will ramp up its service to daily flights from June to September to keep up with the busy summer travel period.

Throughout October, the national flag carrier will continue to offer five flights weekly from Toronto to Rome. 

The beautiful city of Rome is home to endless historic sites, attractions, and ancient architecture, including the Colosseum, Pantheon, Trevi Fountain, Piazza Navona, Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, and Galleria Borghese. 

Both one-way and roundtrip tickets on the new routes are available for booking now. 

Lead photo by

Vlas Telino studio/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Flight with 164 passengers returns to Toronto after 'control issues' with plane

These are the 5 longest flights you can take from Toronto

Toronto will soon have a new direct flight to an ancient European city

Canadian explains why she prefers being back home after 11 years living abroad

This spooky abandoned tunnel in Ontario is an epic photoshoot destination

Romantic bridge is one of only two covered bridges in Ontario

Historic site in Ontario has a 'whispering' dam that's almost 200 years old

These are the furthest places you can travel to from Toronto by car