These are the 5 longest flights you can take from Toronto

The longest flights you can take out of Toronto Pearson International Airport will eat up as much as 16 hours of travel time, a price many are willing to pay to see the world or visit relatives back home.

The busy spring travel season has arrived at the airport, and travellers are flocking to the hub for flights to far-off destinations, including some that will keep you stuck in an airplane seat for the better part of a day.

So bring that travel pillow, because, excluding flights with connecting layovers, these are the five longest routes travelling out of Toronto.

Philippine Airlines flight PR119 to Manila

16h 15m

13,232 km

The hands-down longest direct flight out of Toronto takes to the skies three times per week bound for the Philippines capital, Manila. blogTO highlighted the flight experience on this lengthy voyage, covering everything from the pre-flight process to the in-flight meals.

EVA Air/Air Canada flight BR 35 to Taipei

15h 55m

12,143 km

Flights serving the Toronto-Taipei route are just 20 minutes shorter than the longest flight departing Pearson. However, this flight to Taiwan is indeed the longest daily scheduled flight out of Canada's busiest airport. But not by much.

Cathay Pacific flight CX 829/CX 825 to Hong Kong

15h 50m

12,615 km

Despite being hundreds of kilometres longer than the Taipei route, flights serving Hong Kong actually last five minutes shorter in flight duration. Still, the route earns the title of the longest daily scheduled flight departing Pearson by distance travelled.

China Southern Airlines flight CZ312 to Guangzhou

15h 40m

12,507 km

This flight departing Toronto once a week is the fourth longest route out of Pearson, but only 35 minutes travel time separates it from the longest overall on this list.

Air Canada flight AC42/Air India flight AI188 to Delhi

15h 10m

11,701 km

It may not be among the top four longest flights out of Toronto, but two routes serving Delhi, India, clocking in at over 15 hours of travel time, will give you more than enough of a window to binge that series you've been meaning to start.

Honourable mention:

Air Canada flight AC61/Korean Air flight KE74

15h 10m

10,674 km

While the flight time is practically identical to the Toronto-Delhi routes, these two Toronto-Seoul routes clock in at just 27 km shorter — and are more or less tied as the fifth-longest flights you can take out of Toronto.