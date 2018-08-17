These powerful rapids are just two hours from Toronto

Many people associate white water rapids with the Ottawa River, but did you know that some of Ontario's largest and strongest rapids are just a couple hours from Toronto?

A post shared by Kaya (@kayamarcus) on Aug 11, 2018 at 6:18pm PDT

The Oxtongue River-Ragged Falls Provincial Park is located on the Southwest edge of Algonquin Park, and features Gravel Falls, which perfectly demonstrates the powerful force of glacial meltwater. Other scenic waterfalls grace the main trail within the park.

A post shared by Jullien (@jullien__) on Jul 9, 2018 at 8:56am PDT

The Oxtongue River Trail is a relatively easy hike at only one kilometre, and leads to the plunge basin at Gravel Falls. Depending on the time of year, and with extreme caution, you can climb along the rocks to the base of the falls for the most epic photo op.

A post shared by Jake (@jacobbrenner) on Aug 2, 2018 at 12:04pm PDT

The beauty of this area has been admired for centuries, and has been immortalized in many paintings by the famous Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven in the early 1900s.

There are over 40 known paintings completed by the Group of Seven depicting the Oxtongue River, including the well known 'Northern River' by Thomson.

A post shared by Josh Pratt (@jpcaptured) on May 29, 2018 at 6:17pm PDT

Once you're done exploring the rapids and perhaps even taking a dip near the shallow shoreline, be sure to check out the lush trails inside this picturesque provincial park, where there are nine distinct forest communities.

A post shared by Andrew Boulos (@slightlytoasted_) on Aug 8, 2018 at 11:44am PDT

The Beetle Lake Trail consists of paths that wind through the thick brush, with perfect views of the Falls along the way.

A post shared by aidanrawnsley (@aidanrawnsley) on May 31, 2018 at 5:07pm PDT

Although Oxtongue River-Ragged Falls Provincial Park is a day-use park only and doesn't currently have any overnight accommodations, you're extremely close to Algonquin Park where the camping facilities are endless.

A post shared by s u m m e r ❁ s e g a r (@sumsadventures) on May 16, 2018 at 1:56pm PDT

Be sure to plan your visit before October 28th, when the park officially closes for the season. The entrance into the Park is accessible via Hwy 60, where you'll find a large parking lot and washroom facilities.