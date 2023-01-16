You can stay in luxurious wood lodges in a virtually-untouched Ontario forest this winter

Three and a half hours north of the city, Limberlost Forest and Wildlife Reserve gives a whole new meaning to the term "cabin fever," in the best possible sense.

Limberlost Forest is a private year-round escape near Huntsville Ontario, and has over 10,000 acres of unspoiled Canadian Shield terrain. There are 70 km of hiking, biking, skiing and snowshoeing trails, as well as twenty private lakes.

With so much to explore on the property and being such a far drive from Toronto, it only makes sense to take advantage at one of the many accommodation offerings at Limberlost.

There are seven lakefront lodges and cottages, four rustic outposts, and fifty-two campsites on the reserve. With the revenue collected from their accommodation rentals, Limberlost is able to offer free public use for visitors to access the park.

Rentals are available monthly, weekly or by the weekend, and are fully furnished including bedding, kitchen utensils, and BBQ units with propane.

The two lodges are the most luxurious accommodation options at Limberlost. They each have 7 bedrooms and are able to hold up to 18 adults, complete with private decks and saunas.

The cottages are also quite comfortable and have their own docks, beach, and a fire pit. One even has a jacuzzi.

For something more rustic, there are four off-grid fishing camps or outpost cabins which have propane lights and appliances, as well as wood stoves.

Lastly, the Limberlost-Algonquin Outpost campsites are also available for winter camping if you truly want to rough it.

The most popular of the trails on the property is the Solitaire Trail, which is 13 km in length and circles Solitaire Lake.

Near the end of the trail, if you follow a path marked Echo Rock Lookout, it will bring you up a rock cliff and reward you with stunning views of Solitaire Lake.

Buck Lake Trail is another popular hike, which will bring you past icicles hanging from cliffs and a boardwalk overlooking a dam.

If you plan on visiting this beautiful sanctuary, while it is free to access, you will need to fill out a safety waiver. Accommodations are able to be booked online.