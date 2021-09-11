A trip out of the city is great for some fresh scenery (think: towering trees where high rise towers used to be) and Limberlost Forest and Wildlife Reserve lives up to every wilderness fantasy.

Those in Toronto willing to travel three and a half hours can head to this forest escape that offers lakefront cottages and lodges, campsites, scenic lookouts and more than 70 kilometres of hiking trails within its 10,000 acres.

The giant chunk of wilderness near Huntsville, virtually untouched and home to about 20 different lakes is a piece of private property accessible to the public all year long at no charge.

Limberlost is able to offer free use of the beautiful property due to revenue from campsites and rental accommodations, with seven lakefront lodges, cottages, seven campsites, as well as fishing camps on private lakes, on its grounds.

Staying overnight here means full access to sandy beaches and a long list of trails, one even leading to a gushing waterfall.

The longest 13-kilometre Solitaire Trail circles around the largest of the lakes with views of the peaceful body of water most of the way. For the chance to pass a series of active beaver dams, the Kalonga Wetland Trail should be top choice.

Limberlost also has some impressive viewpoints looking out over hundreds of kilometres of forest. Come fall, these vantage points will provide sight of the most vibrant yellows, golds and reds.

One of the most stunning lookouts in the forest, the top of Echo Rock can be accessed from Solitaire Trail while the cliffs on the west side of Buck Lake are another close contender for the best view.

The generous amount of lakes in the area also makes this spot the perfect place for a canoe or portage trip. Although day-use canoeing, kayaking and SUP's aren't available this summer.

If you plan on visiting and exploring Limberlost Forest and Wildlife Reserve, make sure to practice safe physical distancing and pick up after yourself to leave the area as beautiful as you found it. Keep in mind, all day users must fill out a safety waiver.