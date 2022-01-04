A magical skating trail through a forest north of Toronto is now open for the winter

From skating on a frozen bed of cranberries to under The Gardiner Expressway, there are a ton of places to skate in and around the GTA. If you're looking for a new place to skate this season, a skating trail through a forest near Toronto is finally open for the season.

Located at Arrowhead Provincial Park in Huntsville, the skating trail is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive north of Toronto.

The provincial park is known for some of the best beaches and hiking trails during the summer but turns into a winter wonderland once the snow hits.

Skate on a 1.3km trail that winds its way through a forest, with plenty of wildlife to be seen while gliding on the ice. The skating trail is also lit up with torchlight on Friday and Saturday nights to illuminate the path with a natural glow of a flickering flame.

The park offers skate rentals for $15 for three hours so no need to worry if you don't have your own pair.

If you make the trip up north, the park is also offering a ton of other winter activities such as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and winter camping.

Make sure to buy a daily vehicle permit online before you head out because you won't be allowed in if the park is full for the day.

The skating trail is now open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, with a closure between 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for maintenance. The Fire and Ice nightly skates will be open towards the end of January weather depending.