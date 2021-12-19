You can skate on a bed of frozen cranberries at this farm north of Toronto

It's time to sharpen your skates because everyone's favorite winter activity is back. From the various outdoor skating rinks around the city to skating trails at a provincial park, there are a ton of places you can glide across the ice this season.

If you're looking for somewhere new and unique to skate at this year, well you're in luck, because you can skate across a frozen bed of cranberries at this farm near Toronto.

Located in Bala, just a two-hour drive north of Toronto, Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery is offering an array of winter activities, such as letting you skate on twelve acres of frozen cranberries.

You can skate through the 1.2 km trail that loops around the forest and cranberry marshes. The farm also has an acre of cleared rinks where you can play hockey or just skate around on.

If you don't have your own pair of skates, the farm has skates available to rent but unfortunately don't provide helmet rentals. They do offer skate sharpening if your skates are feeling a bit dull.

If you make the trip up north, the farm is also offering a ton of other winter activities such as snowshoe trails, a guided farm tour, and wine tastings.

After you've had your fun on the ice, warm up with a hot cup of mulled wine or cranberry apple cider. If you've worked up an appetite after your skating session, you can even grab a bite to eat at the fireside patio that features cranberry treats.

The ice trail is set to open on Dec. 27 until March Break, weather depending. The trail is open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The farm also offers torchlight skating every Saturday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to spice up your nightly skates.