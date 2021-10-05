You can wade through a giant sea of cranberries at this festival in Ontario

Have you ever seen those cranberry juice commercials where two farmers are standing in a massive pool of cranberries and wanted to try it? Well, now you can make your childhood dream come true and can wade through a giant sea of cranberries near Toronto.

Located in Bala, just over a two-hour drive north of Toronto, Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery offers an array of fall activities such as the cranberry plunge, where visitors will wade waist-deep into a sea of cranberries for the perfect fall photo-op.

The harvest season generally takes place from late September through the end of October, where you'll be able to see the unique way cranberries are harvested.

If you make the trip up north, the farm has a ton of events and activities to do including their annual Cranberry Festival. The festival offers multiple fall-themed activities such as wagon rides and wine tastings.

After you've gotten your perfect cranberry photo-0p, why not take a hike on the trails around the farm to take in the beautiful leaves as they change colours for the season.

The cranberry plunge ends towards the end of October but the other fall-themed activities continue for a short period after.

Entrance to the farm is free but due to restrictions, activities must be booked online prior to visiting.